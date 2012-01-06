(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has published the January 2012 edition of its EMEA Corporate Credit View, a monthly newsletter that highlights the agency's activity in the EMEA Corporate Finance market and includes links to relevant research and rating actions.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Credit View - January 2012

here