Foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds up by $2.4 bln in May
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Foreign holdings of Malaysian debt securities and sharia-compliant sukuk rose by 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.37 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
July 26 Perth Airport Pty Ltd
* Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Perth Airport's senior secured notes; rating on review for possible upgrade
KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 Foreign holdings of Malaysian debt securities and sharia-compliant sukuk rose by 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.37 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.