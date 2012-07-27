(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 23 classes of notes issued by seven Interstar RMBS Series. These transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated through a network of mortgage originators and brokers under the Interstar Millennium Trust Securitisation programmes. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating levels. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with the agency's expectations.

Interstar 2004-5, Interstar 2005-3E, Interstar 2006-1 and Interstar 2006-2G contain less than 30% low-doc loans each. As at 31 May 2012, 30+ day arrears were 4%, 2.3%, 3.2% and 2.72%, respectively, compared with Fitch's 30+ day Low-doc Dinkum Index of 1.6%.

Both Interstar 2005-2L and Interstar 2006-3L have underlying mortgage pools comprising at least 90% low-doc loans. As at end-May 2012, their 30+ day arrears were 5.5% and 5.1%, respectively, compared with Fitch's 30+ Day Low-doc Dinkum Index of 5.7% as at end-March 2012.

Interstar 2006-4H is a high loan-to-value ratio (LVR) pool, with 100% of loans having LVRs above 90% at issuance, which reduced to 67.5% of the pool with LVR greater than 90% by 31 May 2012. Their 30+ day arrears were 2.7% at end-May 2012 compared with Fitch's 30+ Day Low-doc Dinkum Index of 5.7% at end-March 2012.

All transactions have mortgage insurance in place, with policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'AA-'/Outlook Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. All losses not covered by the mortgage insurers are currently covered by excess.

Interstar Millennium Series 2004-5 Trust (Interstar 2004-5):

AUD67.3m Class A2-2 (ISIN AU3FN0003901) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD33.8m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTA032) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.3m Class B (ISIN AU300INTA040) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Interstar Millennium Series 2005-2L Trust (Interstar 2005-2L):

USD68.8m Class A1 (ISIN US46071TAA16) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD137.7m Class A2 (ISIN AU300INTC012) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD21.9m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTC020) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.9m Class B (ISIN AU300INTC038) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Interstar Millennium Series 2005-3E Trust (Interstar 2005-3E):

GBP169.3m Class A2 (ISIN XS0232803709) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD37m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTD010) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD44.5m Class B (ISIN AU300INTD028) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-1Trust (Interstar 2006-1):

AUD193.2m Class A1 (ISIN AU300INTE018) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.1m Class AB (ISIN AU300INTE026) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.4m Class B (ISIN AU300INTE034) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust (Interstar 2006-2G):

USD144.3m Class A1 (ISIN USQ49677AA73) affirmed at 'AAAsf'/'F1sf'; Outlook Stable

USD132.2m Class A2 (ISIN USQ49677AB56) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18m Class AB (ISIN AU0000INBHC6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD21.1m Class B (ISIN AU0000INBHD4) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-3L Trust (Interstar 2006-3L):

AUD391.4 Class A2 (ISIN AU0000INNHB3) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD30.5m Class AB (ISIN AU0000INNHC1) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD23.3m Class B (ISIN AU0000INNHD9) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-4H Trust (Interstar 2006-4H):

AUD143.2m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0000816) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD26m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0000824) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD27m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0000832) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable