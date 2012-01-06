(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch B(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating on India's Om Shiv Estates Private Limited (Om) and its INR183m long-term bank loans.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Om.

Fitch migrated Om to the "Non-Monitored" category on 22 June 2011 (please see, "Fitch Migrates Om Shiv Estates' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category", available at www.fitchratings.com).