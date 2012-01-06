Jan 06 -
-- On Oct. 7, 2011, we placed the ratings on three HSBC Asian insurance
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- This reflected our view that HSBC Holdings PLC could possibly divest
its general insurance operations in Hong Kong and Singapore and that we may
consequently reduce the notches of group support for any or all of these
entities.
-- On Nov. 9, 2011, we published our updated group rating methodology for
banking groups, which identifies multiple mandatory characteristics that
"core" subsidiaries must now meet.
-- Whether or not a divestment happens, we consider that the underwriting
of general insurance products is set to play a less "integral" role in the
group's strategy than it has to date.
-- We have therefore revised the group status of HSBC Insurance (Asia)
Ltd. and Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. from "core" to
"strategic".
-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on the two entities to 'A+'
from 'AA-' and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable.
-- We continue to regard the group status of HSBC Insurance (Singapore)
Pte Ltd. as "strategic". We have affirmed our 'A+' rating on this entity and
removed it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term local currency counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. (HSBC Insurance) to
'A+' from 'AA-'. We affirmed the 'cnAAA' Greater China national scale rating.
We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.
We also lowered our long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings on Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.
(Hang Seng GI) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We affirmed the 'cnAAA' Greater China
national scale rating. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where
they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is
stable.
We have affirmed the 'A+' long-term local currency counterparty credit and
insurer financial strength ratings on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
(HSBC Insurance Singapore), and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with negative implications on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.
We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our uncertainty over
whether HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Stable/A-1) intends to sell some of its
Asian general insurance businesses. In addition, even if the group does plan
to sell, it was unclear to us whether HSBC would sell the subsidiaries as
books of business or as entire legal entities.
HSBC has made no announcement about what, if any, changes it plans for its
general insurance businesses in Asia, although we note further media reports
that suggest that the group may be soliciting offers for some of its Asian
companies. In our view, it remains highly uncertain that HSBC will sell any of
these businesses.
Nevertheless, we believe the group has pursued a thorough strategic
reappraisal of its global operations in the past six months and we see
evidence that it has been reducing its focus on general insurance
underwriting. For example, HSBC sold its U.K. motor insurance underwriting
business in 2011. By contrast, we continue to see a stronger rationale for
HSBC to continue to design and underwrite life assurance products, which are
often used to serve the wealth management needs of clients.
Furthermore, on Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's published its updated group
rating methodology for banking groups, which identifies multiple mandatory
characteristics that "core" subsidiaries must now meet (see Related Criteria
and Research below).
We consider the associated implications for HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI to
be broadly identical, since both are based in Hong Kong and almost exclusively
undertake general insurance business. (HSBC Insurance also writes some life
business.) By contrast, HSBC Insurance Singapore is a composite insurer based
in Singapore that undertakes mainly life business.
We have revised the group status of HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI to
"strategic" from "core". This reflects our view that even if HSBC does not
sell these businesses, general insurance underwriting is no longer an
"integral" part of group strategy and it is no longer "highly unlikely" that
they could be sold. However, we expect the satisfactory operating performances
of HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI to persist, and we continue to regard HSBC
as a parent that would provide any support needed while it retained ownership
of these entities.
As a result of the changed group status, we have lowered the ratings on these
companies to 'A+'. This reflects their 'a+' stand-alone credit profiles and
our methodology, which caps the ratings on such subsidiaries at one notch
below the 'aa-' group credit profile.
We note HSBC Insurance Singapore's heavy bias toward life assurance
underwriting, as well as our expectation that its satisfactory operating
performance will persist, and our view that the company as a whole remains
important to group strategy. We therefore consider it likely that, even if the
general insurance business was to be sold from within it, which is again an
event that appears to us to be highly uncertain, we would not lower the
company's current 'bbb+' SACP and we would continue to regard the entity as
"strategic" to the ultimate parent, HSBC. As a result, we have affirmed our
ratings on HSBC Insurance Singapore and removed them from CreditWatch negative.
The stable outlooks on HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI reflect the stable
outlook on HSBC, and our expectation that the financial strength of the two
entities will remain resilient. A positive or negative rating action would
follow that on HSBC. In addition, while we would not change the ratings as a
direct result of a further change of group status, for example to "moderately
strategic", a rating action could follow from any announcement about a
possible sale to an acquirer that was rated either higher or lower than HSBC.
The stable outlook on HSBC Insurance Singapore reflects our view that even if
the company were to divest its general insurance business, something that is
today highly uncertain, we would be unlikely to reduce the notches of group
support or the company's SACP. It further reflects our expectation that the
financial strength of the company will remain resilient. A negative rating
action would follow that on HSBC, or if we were to lower the company's SACP.
We would consider raising the ratings on HSBC Insurance Singapore only if we
raised the ratings on HSBC and also revised upward HSBC Insurance Singapore's
SACP.
