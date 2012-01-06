Jan 06 -

-- On Oct. 7, 2011, we placed the ratings on three HSBC Asian insurance subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- This reflected our view that HSBC Holdings PLC could possibly divest its general insurance operations in Hong Kong and Singapore and that we may consequently reduce the notches of group support for any or all of these entities.

-- On Nov. 9, 2011, we published our updated group rating methodology for banking groups, which identifies multiple mandatory characteristics that "core" subsidiaries must now meet.

-- Whether or not a divestment happens, we consider that the underwriting of general insurance products is set to play a less "integral" role in the group's strategy than it has to date.

-- We have therefore revised the group status of HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. and Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. from "core" to "strategic".

-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on the two entities to 'A+' from 'AA-' and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable.

-- We continue to regard the group status of HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd. as "strategic". We have affirmed our 'A+' rating on this entity and removed it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. (HSBC Insurance) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We affirmed the 'cnAAA' Greater China national scale rating. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.

We also lowered our long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. (Hang Seng GI) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We affirmed the 'cnAAA' Greater China national scale rating. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.

We have affirmed the 'A+' long-term local currency counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (HSBC Insurance Singapore), and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.

We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our uncertainty over whether HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Stable/A-1) intends to sell some of its Asian general insurance businesses. In addition, even if the group does plan to sell, it was unclear to us whether HSBC would sell the subsidiaries as books of business or as entire legal entities.

HSBC has made no announcement about what, if any, changes it plans for its general insurance businesses in Asia, although we note further media reports that suggest that the group may be soliciting offers for some of its Asian companies. In our view, it remains highly uncertain that HSBC will sell any of these businesses.

Nevertheless, we believe the group has pursued a thorough strategic reappraisal of its global operations in the past six months and we see evidence that it has been reducing its focus on general insurance underwriting. For example, HSBC sold its U.K. motor insurance underwriting business in 2011. By contrast, we continue to see a stronger rationale for HSBC to continue to design and underwrite life assurance products, which are often used to serve the wealth management needs of clients.

Furthermore, on Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's published its updated group rating methodology for banking groups, which identifies multiple mandatory characteristics that "core" subsidiaries must now meet (see Related Criteria and Research below).

We consider the associated implications for HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI to be broadly identical, since both are based in Hong Kong and almost exclusively undertake general insurance business. (HSBC Insurance also writes some life business.) By contrast, HSBC Insurance Singapore is a composite insurer based in Singapore that undertakes mainly life business.

We have revised the group status of HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI to "strategic" from "core". This reflects our view that even if HSBC does not sell these businesses, general insurance underwriting is no longer an "integral" part of group strategy and it is no longer "highly unlikely" that they could be sold. However, we expect the satisfactory operating performances of HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI to persist, and we continue to regard HSBC as a parent that would provide any support needed while it retained ownership of these entities.

As a result of the changed group status, we have lowered the ratings on these companies to 'A+'. This reflects their 'a+' stand-alone credit profiles and our methodology, which caps the ratings on such subsidiaries at one notch below the 'aa-' group credit profile.

We note HSBC Insurance Singapore's heavy bias toward life assurance underwriting, as well as our expectation that its satisfactory operating performance will persist, and our view that the company as a whole remains important to group strategy. We therefore consider it likely that, even if the general insurance business was to be sold from within it, which is again an event that appears to us to be highly uncertain, we would not lower the company's current 'bbb+' SACP and we would continue to regard the entity as "strategic" to the ultimate parent, HSBC. As a result, we have affirmed our ratings on HSBC Insurance Singapore and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

The stable outlooks on HSBC Insurance and Hang Seng GI reflect the stable outlook on HSBC, and our expectation that the financial strength of the two entities will remain resilient. A positive or negative rating action would follow that on HSBC. In addition, while we would not change the ratings as a direct result of a further change of group status, for example to "moderately strategic", a rating action could follow from any announcement about a possible sale to an acquirer that was rated either higher or lower than HSBC.

The stable outlook on HSBC Insurance Singapore reflects our view that even if the company were to divest its general insurance business, something that is today highly uncertain, we would be unlikely to reduce the notches of group support or the company's SACP. It further reflects our expectation that the financial strength of the company will remain resilient. A negative rating action would follow that on HSBC, or if we were to lower the company's SACP. We would consider raising the ratings on HSBC Insurance Singapore only if we raised the ratings on HSBC and also revised upward HSBC Insurance Singapore's SACP.

