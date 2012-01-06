Jan 06 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies finished last year with a fifth straight month of declines, according to the latest delinquency index results from Fitch Ratings. However, office delinquencies are continuing on an upward trajectory.

CMBS late-pays declined four basis points (bps) in December to 8.37% from 8.41% a month earlier. However, office delinquencies climbed to 6.84%, exceeding their previous high of 6.64% set in July 2011, and retail delinquencies are up from November's levels.

Industrial delinquencies ended 2011 at 10.25%, 20 bps off their July 2011 peak of 10.45% but up from just 6.24% at year-end 2010. A key driver for the increase in 2011 was the addition of two large loans. Hotels, characterized by their daily rate resetting, reached a delinquency peak sooner than any other property type, hitting 21.31% in September 2010. Hotels ended 2010 at 13.99% and continued their downward trend in 2011 led by several large resolutions, including the note sale of a large portfolio loan in September.

Despite remaining the highest rate, multifamily delinquencies have fallen the second most of any major property type, surpassed only by hotels. After peaking at 17.58% in February, multifamily delinquencies finished 2011 at 14.42%, a level not seen since September 2010. Retail properties finished 2011 at 6.89%, after closing out 2010 at a peak delinquency rate of 7.20%.

Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:

--Multifamily: 14.42% (from 15.71% in November and 15.63% at year-end 2010);

--Hotel: 12.02% (from 12.66% and 13.99%, respectively);

--Industrial: 10.25% (from 10.34% and 6.24%);

--Retail: 6.89% (from 6.63% and 7.20%);

--Office: 6.84% (from 6.56% and 5.69%).

