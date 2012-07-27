(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S.'s (Habas) Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed Habas's National Long-term rating at 'A-(tur)'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable.

The affirmation reflects the company's operational diversification with meaningful operations in steel production, industrial gases, and merchant power generation. Fitch recognises the company's near monopoly position in the domestic Turkish industrial gases market. Whilst the steel division is by far the largest in terms of revenue generation, the industrial gases and energy segments have historically generated higher and more stable EBIT.

Rating constraints include the company's slightly weaker profitability compared to other steel companies at the 'B+' rating level, and limited global scale. The lower margin EBIT of the steel business is partly due to company's use of Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF), which is in general lower margin than the use of blast furnaces. Lower margins are also due to the high proportion of commodity steel production and its dependence on export sales. During 2011 the steel business was only marginally profitable at the EBIT level, mainly because of higher raw material costs. Fitch does not expect the pressure coming from raw material prices to ease in the short term, and expects EBIT margin to be under pressure over the next 12 to 18 months.

As of May 2012 the company had total debt of TRY970m (USD538m) of which short-term debt was TRY943m. Short-term debt primarily represents letters of credit (for import financing) and is fully covered by on-balance sheet cash. For 2012 and beyond, Fitch expects no change in Habas's conservative policies.

As a private company, disclosure levels for Habas are weaker than for publicly listed companies and this also represents a material limitation on the rating. In this regard the position has however improved over the past 12 months.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that Habas will maintain a conservative financial approach including strong liquidity, and that operating results will recover towards historic levels.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- An improvement in disclosure and transparency levels or from a significant strengthening of the company's operational profile, which will include improved scale and diversification.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- Negative rating pressure could result from funds from operations net leverage in excess of 1.0x, a consolidated EBITDAR margin below 3.5%, or a liquidity score below 1x.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to

here