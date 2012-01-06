BRIEF-Shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger
* BNC Bancorp - shareholders of Pinnacle Financial Partners and BNC Bancorp approve proposals related to proposed merger
Jan 06 Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-PWR4
* Moody's affirms sixteen CMBS classes of BSCMS 2004-PWR4
* S&P Dow Jones indices says S&P Midcap 400 constituent Everest Re Group Ltd will replace Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in the S&P 500 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sVxd3k) Further company coverage: