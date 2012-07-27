(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for
assessing credit risk in French residential mortgage loan pools. The updated
criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions
on existing RMBS transactions since rating actions taken to date already reflect
the factors that have been added to the criteria development process.
The main changes to criteria assumptions relate to the market value decline
(MVD) assumptions. While Fitch's overall MVD assumptions remain almost stable in
2012 at 'AAAsf' (at 40.5%), the agency revised its regional MVD assumptions.
This revision reflects a certain decoupling between regions: urbanised and
perceived attractive regions - which Fitch deems more exposed to real-estate
overpricing phenomenon - versus less perceived attractive regions - in which the
property market is characterised by a lack of liquidity.
Fitch's 'B' peak-to-trough house price decline assumption for France is 9.6%.
The agency expects prices to stay relatively flat or even decrease in the near
term, as a result of declining affordability, with a clear lack of correlation
between prices and household revenues since the beginning of 2000. The political
will to limit further property price increases, as well as the measures
undertaken by the government to reduce the deficit, will further weigh on
property prices. However, no significant overall adjustment is expected as Fitch
considers several factors continue to positively influence house price
movements.
In addition, Fitch has slightly revised its illiquid property adjustments
assumptions, in light of the most recent property price developments and, in
particular, the rise in property prices in the Ile-de-France and
Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur regions.
Fitch's overall base lifetime foreclosure frequency (FF) for a standard loan for
France is set at 3.9%, unchanged since 2011, reflecting the relatively stable
macroeconomic environment and the solid market-specific performance over the
past 12 months, which are expected to continue over the next year. This base FF
is applicable to an "average" residential loan in terms of risk profile. Due to
the heterogeneity of the French market and the underlying differences between
lenders, the agency adjusts such base FF on a case-by-case basis to take into
account the characteristics of each lender and, in some cases, the loan security
type.
The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS
transactions and covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used
for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.
This report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - France: Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions", replaces the eponymous report published on 15 November 2011.
The report should be read together with the reports entitled "EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash
Flow Analysis Criteria", published 7 June 2012 for a comprehensive understanding
of Fitch's approach for rating French RMBS.
