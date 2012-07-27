(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 27 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Polish City of Opole's Long-term National rating to
'BBB+(pol)' from 'BBB(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the city's improved financial management, prudent debt
policy and good debt service ratios. The rating factors in the satisfactory,
albeit slightly volatile, operating performance, low indirect risk and
well-diversified local economy. The rating also takes into consideration Opole's
growing debt following investments.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the good operating
performance will be maintained in the medium term, despite growth pressure on
operating spending.
A downgrade could result from a sustained deterioration in operating performance
and/or a significant rise in debt resulting in weak debt coverage. A further
upgrade of the rating will be subject to a more sustainable operating
performance with operating margin above 10% and an improvement of the debt
servicing ratios.
The city's authorities follow a cautious budgetary policy, which Fitch views
positively. Good financial management guarantees that the city's efforts to
rationalise operating spending will be continued and should result in limiting
opex growth, especially in the most rigid sectors (education, social care and
administration). The city's authorities are currently making cost savings by
optimising the school network, and constantly monitoring personnel costs and
spending on goods and services.
The city's approach to debt is prudent, resulting in a favourable debt structure
with smooth debt repayment and a low cost of funding. Due to investment, the
city's debt (excluding bridge financing loans to be repaid from EU grants) rose
to PLN169m at end-2011 from PLN150m at end-2010, but was still moderate at 34.2%
of current revenue. Fitch projects the city's debt to gradually grow in the
medium term, up to 45% of current revenue by 2014. Fitch expects the city's debt
servicing to remain stable in 2012-2014 at about PLN35m.
Opole's operating balance weakened to 6.1% of operating revenue in 2011 from an
average of 7.6% in 2009-2010. However, this was still adequate for debt
servicing. Direct debt to current balance was about 7.2 years and the debt
servicing accounting for 74% operating balance. Fitch expects the city to
maintain its operating balance at an average of about 7% of operating revenue in
the medium term, which provides satisfactory debt service coverage despite the
projected growth in debt.
Opole is the capital of the Opolskie Region. It is located in the south-west of
Poland and has a population of about 126,000.