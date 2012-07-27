On the 24 July 2012 (UK time) a consortium comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Limited (CKI 'A-'/Stable) Cheung Kong Holdings Limited (CKH), Power
Assets Holdings Limited (PAH) and Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited (LKSFL)
announced its intention to acquire a 100% shareholding in MGN Gas Networks (UK)
Limited (MGN). MGN indirectly holds the entire issued share capital of WWU. This
proposed acquisition does not have any immediate rating impact. There are no
change of control conditions in respect of the change of ownership of MGN and it
is the agency's understanding that the consortium does not intend to change
WWU's debt structure or gearing targets. Moreover, WWU's regulated business is
ring-fenced. The target closing date is at the end of September 2012 and is
subject to successful completion of regulatory approvals.
As of March 31 2012, WWU had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of GBP48m
and undrawn committed facilities of GBP155m, comprising a GBP150m capex facility
(maturing 2014/5) and a GBP30m working capital facility (maturing 2012/3) and a
GBP15m letter of credit (maturing in 2014). In addition, under the terms of the
secured and covenanted financing documentation, debt service reserve liquidity
is GBP55m and operating and maintenance reserve liquidity is GBP20m. A further
GBP150m related to short term deposits. Whilst this has a maturity greater than
three months, this has nevertheless been treated as cash as this will be used to
pay down the accretion on the index-linked swaps in FY13, expected to be around
GBP110m.
WWU is the gas distribution network operated as a regional monopoly and
regulated by Ofgem. It operates 35,000km of gas mains and supplies 7.4 million
customers in Wales and the South West of England. WWU's RAV at end-March 2012
was GBP1.7bn. In terms of regulatory performance, WWU was able to respond to
98.7% of uncontrolled gas escapes within one hour and 99.6% of controlled gas
escapes within two hours in FY12. WWUF is a special purpose vehicle which is
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by WWU.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Class A
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action is highly unlikely given Ofgem's proposed WACC.
Improved operating performance, incentives and hence leverage metrics will most
likely be offset by an increase in dividends.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A negative rating action is likely if leverage is in excess of 70%, in
particular if combined with a deterioration in PMICR to less than 1.9x
(including swaps) and 1.3x excluding swaps.
Class B
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action is highly unlikely given Ofgem's proposed WACC.
Improved operating performance, incentives and hence leverage metrics will most
likely be offset by increase in dividends;
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A negative rating action is likely if leverage is in excess of 77.5% and PMICR
is less than 1.6x (including swaps) and 1.1x (excluding swaps).
Rating triggers may be lowered where owing to the new price control, there is a
perceived worsening in business risk.