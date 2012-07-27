(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - The return on capital employed (ROCE) for European utility companies is expected to remain at depressed levels over the next couple of years, says Fitch Ratings. This is in contrast to most corporate sectors, for which Fitch expects continued recovery in 2012 and 2013. In 2011, ROCE for the median corporate was 3 percentage points below the highs hit before the 2008/9 recession.

ROCE matters to credit quality directly, as ultimately the returns being measured partly go to pay interest. But most companies are a very long way away from not being able to make interest payments. A more immediate threat is that a weakened ROCE can lead to shareholder calls to improve their returns - this often involves companies taking on more debt, or undertaking aggressive corporate actions at the expense of the company's credit profile.

The uncertain economic climate has provided a check on investors' demands so far, and only the strongest corporates in the most stable sectors have engaged in M&A and buybacks. But it is unclear how long shareholders' patience will last - if, and when, a true recovery begins.

This is less likely to be a problem for the more cyclical sectors, such as many of the industrial sub-sectors, where profitability has been the key driver of ROCE movements. Demands for higher returns should come at a time when profitability is rising, making those returns affordable.

Where it is more of an issue is where ROCE has fallen due to increasing debt levels - as is the case in the utilities sector. Increased debt reflected both the M&A boom in 2007-8, and the sector's heavy capex requirements, in part due to the need to meet emissions targets. The combination of high leverage, and pressure on returns from lacklustre demand and regulatory changes in some markets, means most companies will struggle to manage ROCE back up over the next few years.

Weak ROCE is a symptom rather than the cause of many utilities' ills. Together, these are widespread enough that we have over half of eurozone utilities on a Negative Outlook or Watch. This corresponds to an overall negative outlook for the western European utility sector generally. The situation varies across Europe, with Spain, Italy and Germany among the most challenged geographies.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Weak Return on Capital Employed for European Corporates

