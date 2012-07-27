(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aker Solutions ASA's (Aker Solutions) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.

The ratings affirmation reflects Aker Solutions' leading position in niche segments of the oilfield services sector, its strong technological expertise and experience of large, complex projects in harsh environments globally. The ratings are constrained by earnings volatility in the oil and gas industry, and a reliance on cyclical spending plans.

Fitch believes that Aker Solutions' credit rating presently reflects the company's business and financial risk and is not likely to materially deviate over the next 12-18 months. However, the company's financial profile is moderately stretched for the rating, and there is no headroom for additional leverage at the current rating level, partly due to the company's relatively large capex programme and its acquisition of NPS Energy (part of the oilfield services company, National Petroleum Services) in the Middle East, due to close in 2013.

According to Fitch's projections, funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted net leverage will average 3.5x in 2012-16. Fitch believes the company's ambitious target revenue and margin growth through to 2016 may be more difficult to achieve against the backdrop of potentially vulnerable market conditions. Nevertheless, the sector outlook remains solid in the medium to long-term as depleted reserves will continue to drive oil and gas majors in extending the life of existing installations and exploring new sources in challenging environments.

Fitch views Aker Solutions' liquidity as adequate for its rating level. Debt falling due within one year, as at end-Q112 was NOK675m against cash and cash equivalents of NOK1.1bn. Aker Solutions refinanced its revolving credit facilities (RCF) in June 2011, signing a new, five-year NOK6bn RCF, which remains undrawn by EUR4.8bn.

The company's debt maturity profile is only slightly onerous with about NOK1bn and NOK3bn due in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Fitch view Aker as having an ability to refinance these maturities in the local capital market. The company does not face any large maturities in 2012.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- FFO net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO fixed charge coverage at or above 3.5x on a sustained basis

- Free cash flow remaining positive on a sustained basis

Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO fixed coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis

- A reduction in opex and capex by oil and gas companies

- Deterioration in the financial profile due to debt financed acquisitions, or higher dividends, lower-than-expected FCF, and large project overruns and/or delays which negatively affect operating cash flow

