July 27 -
Overview
-- We forecast that the City of Barcelona should maintain what we view as
healthy operating balances and gradually moderate its investments to stabilize
debt, taking into account a sustained commitment to budgetary stability and
solvency.
-- We cap the rating on Barcelona at the level of the long-term rating on
Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Barcelona.
-- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on Spain, given the close
financial links between the city and the central government.
Rating Action
On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Spanish City of Barcelona. The outlook
is negative.
Rationale
We cap the rating on Barcelona at the level of the long-term rating on the
sovereign, the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This reflects our view
that Barcelona does not meet the criteria under which we would rate a local or
regional government (LRG) higher than its sovereign (see "Methodology: Rating
A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9,
2009).
Under these criteria, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we
believe that it exhibits three fundamental conditions:
-- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the
sovereign in a stress scenario;
-- An institutional framework that is predictable and that limits the
risk of negative sovereign intervention; and
-- The ability to mitigate negative intervention from the sovereign
thanks to high financial flexibility and independent treasury management.
At this stage, we believe that Barcelona does not display these
characteristics. The city depends on the central government for over 40% of
its operating revenue, limiting its financial independence and ability to
withstand a sovereign stress scenario. Moreover, local entities in Spain have,
in our view, a limited ability to oppose any unwanted changes to their
institutional framework. Consequently, we apply a sovereign cap to the rating
on the city.
Barcelona's indicative credit level (ICL) is 'aa'. According to our criteria,
the ICL is not a credit rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic
creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that its rating is not
constrained by the sovereign. The ICL results from the combination of our
assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional
framework where it operates.
Barcelona's 'aa' ICL reflects our view of the city's strong financial
management and its commitment to budgetary stability, a wealthy economy, and a
"very positive" liquidity position.
The rating on Barcelona is underpinned by our view of its sophisticated and
professional management team. Since the mid 1990s Barcelona has had explicit
internal targets for operating performance and tax-supported debt levels.
Since 2010, Barcelona has been committed to having operating balances above
15% of operating revenues, and to maintaining tax-supported debt below 60% of
consolidated operating revenues. The city has consistently adhered to these
goals.
Following the local elections on May 22, 2011, a new government took office in
Barcelona after over 30 years of socialist rule. Our view on Barcelona's
strong 'aa' ICL reflects our opinion that the new city officials have
continued to show a strong commitment to budgetary rigor and a clear
separation between political decisions and technical management. We view as
important rating factors Barcelona's commitment to fiscal prudence, budgetary
discipline, and track record in meeting or outperforming financial targets.
Over 2008-2011, the city's performance remained strong, with an average
operating balance of 24% and an average balance after capital expenditure
(capex) of 1.5% of total revenues.
In our base-case scenario, we project that the city will maintain operating
balances of about 16.4% on average between 2012 and 2014, and low deficits
after capex, in the region of 1%-2% of total revenues. We anticipate that the
city will likely meet these goals by moderating operating expenditures and
gradually reducing its capital investments. In terms of operating expenditure,
we expect Barcelona to benefit from central government measures regarding
public employee salaries. Moreover, the extraordinary levels of investment in
2009 and 2010, funded by central government extraordinary programs, provide
the city with room for adjustment regarding capex.
As a result, in our view, well contained deficits after capex should enable
the city to maintain direct debt at comfortable levels, at an average of about
4x operating balance over our forecasting period. Tax-supported debt is also
set to increase only moderately, from 51.2% in 2011 to about 59% of
consolidated operating revenues by 2014.
The rating is also supported by what we see as the city's wealthy and
diversified service-based economy, as well as its attractiveness as a
top-ranking tourist destination and cultural hub in Europe. Barcelona is the
second-largest city in Spain, representing about 3.4% of the country's
population. It is Spain's leading export base (19.6% of all Spanish goods
exports originated in the province of Barcelona in 2011), and a leading
tourism destination, with over 7 million visitors per year. Barcelona has
leveraged these assets to become a leader in the organization of congress and
trade fairs.
Despite its strengths, Barcelona is affected by the weak Spanish economy,
although to a slightly lesser extent than the rest of Catalonia
(BBB-/Negative/A-3) or Spain. In 2011, the city of Barcelona posted GDP growth
of 0.8%, in line with Catalonia (0.7%) and Spain (0.7%). We therefore do not
expect Barcelona to deviate significantly from our current GDP forecast for
Spain, which assumes a real GDP decline of 1.5% in 2012, and a further decline
of 0.5% in 2013. This expectation weighs negatively on the rating.
The city's ICL could come under pressure if Barcelona materially deviates from
its financial plan, runs sizable deficits that we deem structural, and
accumulates debt, with no sign of a return to balanced budgets or debt
stabilization. Given the city's track record of sound financial management, we
consider this to be an unlikely scenario at this stage.
Conversely, the city's ICL could improve if, following a clear recovery in the
economy, the city's managers decided to maintain a conservative stance on
expenditures, leading to sizable surpluses after investments and a sustained
path of debt reduction. We currently see this scenario as unlikely.
Liquidity
We assess Barcelona's short-term liquidity position as "very positive" under
our criteria. At year-end 2011, Barcelona had EUR270 million in cash, equivalent
to 2.1x 2012 debt service.
We expect Barcelona will finish 2012 with cash reserves of about 1.6x our
expectation of EUR159 million of debt service in 2013.
As of July 2012, the region had EUR150 million in committed credit facilities,
which have not been used either in 2011 or in 2012 to date. Taking into
account these unused credit lines, we expect Barcelona will have liquidity
resources at the end of 2012 covering more than twice its debt service for
2013.
During 2011, the city's fund balance decreased only slightly (to EUR207 million,
or 8.7% of operating revenues, compared with EUR232 million in 2010, or 9.7% of
operating revenues). Payables were reduced by 21%, without any support from
central government-sponsored facilities, and payments to suppliers are made
within about 30 days on average, which is very low compared with Spanish
peers.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Barcelona reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.
We do not currently envisage a likely scenario that would lead Barcelona's
'aa' ICL to weaken by six notches, leading to a downgrade of its rating. We
therefore consider that currently the only realistic scenario for a potential
downgrade is as a result of a negative rating action on the sovereign.
We could revise the outlook on Barcelona to stable if we revised our outlook
on Spain to stable, and we continued to consider the city was on track to
reach its financial targets.
Because the rating is subject to a sovereign rating cap, given the city's
close financial links with the central government, we see no potential for an
upgrade at this point.
