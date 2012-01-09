(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Texcomash International Limited's (TIL) 'Fitch B(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch B (ind)nm'/'FitchA4(ind)nm' ratings on TIL's INR650m fund-based working capital limits.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TIL.

Fitch migrated TIL to the non-monitored category on 22 June 2011 (please see, "Fitch Migrates Texcomash International's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category", available at www.fitchratings.com).