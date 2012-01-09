(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'A-' rating on Korea-based Samchully Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications after the liquid natural gas (LNG) distributor became the largest shareholder, at 50%, of S-Power, an independent power producer (IPP) established on Jan. 2, 2012.

S-Power is owned by Samchully, Korea South East Power Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/--), and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (BBB/Negative/--) and will construct and operate an 800-megawatt LNG power plant in Korea. We expect S-Power's total capital spending requirements from 2012 to 2014 to be about Korean won (KRW) 830 billion, 30% of which will be funded by equity investment and 70% of which will funded by a form of project financing.

Samchully's expansion into the IPP business is likely to weaken its financial risk profile in the short to medium term, because, in our view, the company's debt level is likely to increase significantly given that it has a majority ownership in S-Power and its capital spending will be primarily debt funded over the next three years.

We will resolve the CreditWatch status after reviewing the details of the financing arrangement for S-Power and the potential financial burden on Samchully. We could lower the rating on Samchully if the company's financial ratios deteriorate to the extent that its debt to EBITDA rises above 3x or its ratio of funds from operations to debt drops below 30% on a sustained basis or weakens its liquidity significantly.