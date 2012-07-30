July 30 -
Summary analysis -- Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. ----------- 30-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 73933T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--
31-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China-based property developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings
Ltd. reflects the company's execution risks in its aggressive debt-funded
expansion, its significant related-party transactions, and its limited scale
and land reserves. Powerlong's somewhat diversified products and markets, its
growing recurring rental income, and its low-cost land bank moderate the above
weaknesses.
We assess Powerlong's business risk profile as "weak". The company had a very
weak operating and financial performance in 2011 due to a property market
downturn and weak execution. Powerlong's property sales improved in the first
half of 2012, compared with a year ago, to about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.06
billion, or 51% of its full-year target. But sales prospects for the next six
to 12 months remain uncertain because we expect the government's home purchase
restrictions and fairly tight credit conditions to continue.
Powerlong's aggressive expansion in commercial leasing property in a weak
property market could weaken its financial strength. This is because the
expansion increases the company's capital investments in long-term assets.
Powerlong plans to open two new retail malls in 2012, in addition to the 11
already in operation at the end of 2011. These malls will take time to
contribute meaningful cash flows because of incentives and changes in the
tenant mix in the first few years. Typically, it takes at least three years
for new malls to have a stable tenant mix and market position. It is unclear
to us that Powerlong could replicate the success of its Fuzhou Powerlong mall,
its most established shopping mall project till date, in other cities and
provinces.
We expect Powerlong's financial risk profile to remain "highly leveraged" over
the next 12 months. The company's total debt rose 53% to RMB9.67 billion at
the end of 2011, from the previous year. Powerlong used the new debt to fund
project developments and land acquisitions. Under our base case, the company's
debt-to-EBITDA ratio is likely to be close to 6x and EBITDA interest coverage
will be about 2x in 2012, similar to that in 2011. We do not expect
Powerlong's profit margin to recover to 2010 levels, after declining in 2011.
The company's product mix has shifted to less profitable projects in third-
and fourth-tier cities. In addition, price-cutting since last year will
further pressure Powerlong's profit margins next year.
The company's significant related-party transactions remain a rating weakness.
Powerlong is yet to complete the acquisition of the retail properties of
Mingfa Center from its major shareholder due to a delay in the transfer of
titles. The transfer was originally scheduled to be completed at the end of
2009. The company expects the transfer to be completed by the end of 2012. We
are uncertain whether Powerlong needs to write off the rental income it has
recognized and received if the acquisition falls through.
We believe Powerlong has a more diversified and competitive product mix of
residential and commercial properties than most 'B'-rated peers. Policy
tightening is not likely to significantly affect the commercial property
sector. With more retail malls and hotels opened, the company's recurring
income is increasing, but we expect total interest expense coverage to remain
insignificant in 2012, at about 0.5x. Powerlong has a low-cost land bank of
about 8.4 million square meters, but we are uncertain if the company's land
costs can remain low given the increase in land prices.
Liquidity
Powerlong's liquidity is "adequate", as defined by our criteria. We expect the
company's liquidity sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x in 2012, even if
EBITDA declines by 20%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following
factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include our base-case scenario of contracted
sales of RMB5 billion-RMB6 billion in 2012.
-- Sources also include about RMB1.41 billion in unrestricted cash as of
the end of 2011, and RMB3 billion in new loans drawdown in the first half of
2012.
-- Uses of liquidity include about RMB3 billion in construction output,
RMB2.44 billion of debt due in the next 12 months, and about RMB1 billion in
interest expenses.
-- Uses also include RMB572 million in land premiums payable in 2012. We
understand that the company has paid most of this amount in the first half of
the year.
-- We have not considered the possibility of an asset sale (e.g.,
investment properties, land plots) or refinancing.
-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction
and new land acquisitions.
We understand that Powerlong has undrawn and uncommitted banking facilities of
RMB2.15 billion as of the end of 2011. Nevertheless, these facilities may not
provide timely liquidity support because loan draw downs depend on credit
availability and case-by-case approvals.
At the end of 2011, Powerlong complied with its covenants, but it has limited
headroom in some of its offshore bank loan covenants. The headroom is
sensitive to property sales and property valuation. The company could face
potential acceleration of debt repayment if it breaches these covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Powerlong's financial strength is
unlikely to improve significantly in the next six to 12 months. We expect the
company to maintain high leverage because it mainly uses debt to fund large
residential and commercial project constructions and some land premiums
payable in 2012.
We may lower the rating if: (1) Powerlong's contracted sales in 2012 are less
than RMB4.5 billion; (2) the company's unrestricted cash is less than RMB1
billion; or (3) its leverage further deteriorates, such that its EBITDA
interest coverage is less than 1.5x or the headroom in its financial covenant
narrows further.
We may revise the outlook to stable if Powerlong's cash flow and leverage
improve, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is below 5.5x on a sustainable
basis or the company increases its liquidity buffer and financial flexibility.