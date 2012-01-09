(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Umm Al
Qaiwain's (NBQ) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and simultaneously withdrawn them. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as NBQ has chosen to stop participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage for NBQ.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook; withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'; withdrawn
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'; withdrawn