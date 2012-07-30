July 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Allianz Insurance PLC ------------------------- 30-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2007 AA-/-- --/--
20-Mar-2003 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Allianz Insurance PLC (Allianz
U.K.), a core operating entity of Allianz Holdings PLC (Allianz U.K. Group;
the U.K. group), reflect its strategic importance to its ultimate parent,
Allianz SE (AZSE or the Allianz group; AA/Negative/A-1+), and strong operating
performance. Allianz U.K. Group's capitalization is viewed as a weaker
component of the rating, despite being in the good category. Furthermore, the
U.K. group's competitive position is restricted by its concentration in the
very competitive U.K. non-life market.