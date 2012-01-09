Jan 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue
rating to a US$1 billion trust certificate program to be launched by MAF Sukuk Ltd., a special
purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The program is unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Dubai-based property company Majid Al Futtaim
Holding LLC (MAF Group; BBB/Stable/A-2). We equalize the rating on the program
with the long-term rating on MAF Group, reflecting our expectation that the
obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with the company's other
unsecured obligations.
MAF Sukuk Ltd., as the issuer and trustee, will invest the proceeds of the
trust certificates in Sharia-compliant assets for a period of time
corresponding to the duration of the certificates and hold the assets in trust
for the benefit of the certificate holders. MAF Group subsidiary, Majid Al
Futtaim Properties LLC (MAF Properties), as the managing agent, will collect
the income that the assets generate. The income will serve as the basis for
periodic distribution payments on the trust certificates. However, certificate
holders do not have any recourse to the trust assets.
Upon maturity of the certificates or the occurrence of a dissolution event,
the trustee, acting on behalf of certificate holders, is entitled to exercise
a purchase undertaking requiring MAF Properties to purchase the assets at a
price covering the aggregate face amount outstanding of the certificates and
accrued and unpaid periodic distribution amounts, according to the terms of
the program. In addition, in the event that the income generated by the assets
is insufficient to fund periodic distribution payments, and funds are not
available in reserve accounts, the managing agent shall provide funding or
procure funding from a third party to meet such a shortfall. MAF Group
unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the due and punctual payment by the
managing agent of the above amounts.
Standard & Poor's has not evaluated whether the program is Sharia-compliant.
The ratings solely represent our opinion about the likelihood of full and
timely repayment of the certificates issued under the program.
The ratings on Dubai-based retailer and property company MAF Group reflect
Standard & Poor's view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and
its "intermediate" financial profile.
MAF Group's business strengths include its high asset quality, a strong
management team with a good record of delivering successful greenfield
developments, and a longstanding relationship with France-based international
food retailer Carrefour S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2). These strengths are
mitigated by geographic concentration, with about 73% of first-half 2011
EBITDA derived from assets located in the Emirate of Dubai (not rated), high
development exposure, rapid rollout of new hypermarkets, and political
instability in some countries where MAF Group is present, notably the Arab
Republic of Egypt (B+/Negative/B) and the Kingdom of Bahrain
(BBB/Negative/A-3).
Our view of MAF Group's financial risk profile as intermediate takes into
account the group's strong operating cash flow generation, absence of a
dividend payment, ability to curtail capital expenditure at short notice, and
prudent liquidity management. MAF Group had total Standard & Poor's adjusted
debt of United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) 11.8 billion (US$3.2 billion) on
Sept. 30, 2011.
