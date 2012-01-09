(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Krishna Knitwear Technology Limited's (KKTL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects delays in servicing term loans and overdrawal of cash credit limits.

Positive rating guidelines include regularisation in KKTL's bank facilities and timely debt servicing for at least two consecutive quarters.

Incorporated in 1982, KKTL is a Tayal group company and manufactures cotton spun yarn, doubled yarn, knitted grey fabrics, and processed knitted fabrics and garments. For FY11, the company reported net sales of INR23bn (FY10: INR20.6bn).

Rating actions on KKTL:

- National Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; off RWN

- INR1.6bn long term loan (reduced from INR6.6bn) downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; off RWN

- INR6.4bn fund-based limits (enhanced from INR4.1bn) downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'; off RWN

- INR317.5m non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR195m) downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'; off RWN