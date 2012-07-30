(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 -
Summary analysis -- Bahrain Telecommunications Company ------------ 30-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Bahrain
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Nov-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco), the former
incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the
Kingdom of Bahrain, are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bb+', as well as
on Standard & Poor's opinion that there is a "high likelihood" that the
government of Bahrain would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support in the event of financial distress.
The SACP is supported by the company's leading market position in the Bahraini
telecommunications market and its strong profitability and currently low
leverage, which provides flexibility against its financial policy. The ratings
are primarily constrained by Batelco's limited scale compared with other
players in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, which could become a long-term
threat to its competitive position. Additional limiting factors include
exposure to country risk and payment of significant dividends.