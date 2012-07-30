July 30 - Western European local and regional government (LRG) borrowing is set to increase sharply in 2012, effectively erasing the slowdown observed last year and continuing the rising trend of 2009 and 2010. This is according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' eighth annual borrowing report, published today, which consolidates data and estimates of LRG borrowings in 12 Western European countries: "Western European Local And Regional Government Borrowing Is Rising Sharply In 2012".

The survey estimates the region's LRGs will borrow a total of EUR268 billion in 2012, a significant increase of 27% on 2011. As a consequence, we expect the total debt stock of the LRG sectors monitored in this study to have surpassed EUR1.5 trillion by year-end 2012, a significant 6% increase on 2011.

"We believe this hike in debt issuance mainly reflects heavier borrowing in Spain and the U.K., where we forecast significant LRG borrowing needs for 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gabriel Forss. In Spain, weak regional finances, large refinancing needs, and a central government initiative to convert the sector's commercial debt to suppliers into financial debt are combining to almost double the LRG sector's borrowings in 2012 compared with 2011, according to our projections. In the U.K., we expect the Housing Revenue Account reform to lead to a significant increase in LRG borrowings in 2012, with gross borrowing set to increase more than twofold from 2011.

Elsewhere in the region, we expect LRG borrowings to be relatively stable compared with 2011. We believe that robust tax revenues will help limit borrowing needs in Germany, although it has by far the highest subnational borrowing in the region as a result of huge refinancing needs. Similarly, refinancing needs will remain large and will be a key impetus for gross borrowings in Switzerland and Sweden. Moreover, in several countries, particularly in the Nordics, substantial LRG investment continues to be a major component of LRG borrowings.

The report notes that borrowing in the region is still highly concentrated in five countries. We estimate that German LRGs will continue to account for the largest proportion (34%) of total gross borrowings in 2012. Nevertheless, we expect that German LRGs' relative share of the region's LRG borrowing will decline significantly from 44% in 2011, while the share of borrowing in Spain and the U.K. will rise from 17% to 27% and from 5% to 9%, respectively, in 2012. The region's fourth and fifth largest borrowers, at some distance, are Switzerland, and France (both with a 6% share).

The survey encompasses 12 Western European countries where Standard & Poor's has rating coverage, which we believe offers a sound proxy for the region's LRG debt. We base our survey on data collected from statistical offices as well as on our assessment of the sector's borrowing requirements and debt outstanding, such as bonds and bank loans. We rate 102 LRGs in the countries surveyed in this report, including almost all the large European borrowers and particularly those active in the capital markets.