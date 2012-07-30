(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - Chinese insurers should be able to match the duration of their assets and
liabilities more accurately, and may benefit from improved earnings stability, following a
decision to relax restrictions on the investments they can hold, Fitch Ratings says. However,
insurers will need to improve their risk-management practices in light of the
greater complexity of the assets they are now allowed to own.
The new rules, among other changes, allow insurers to invest in hybrid and
convertible bonds, and raise the ceiling for investment in unsecured bonds,
private equity, infrastructure-related debt and real estate. This increased
flexibility will give insurers the ability to invest in bonds with a wider range
of tenors, reducing the risk of asset/liability mismatches.
Chinese insurers' earnings have been volatile over the last few years because of
sharp fluctuations in the stock market. The rule changes could reduce this
volatility if they drive a further reallocation of assets from equities to bonds
or even real estate - asset classes
which can generate relatively stable interest or rental income.
The changes are timely, as strong premium growth has increased insurers' needs
for suitable investment vehicles. The lift in the ceiling on unsecured bond
investments, in particular, will allow insurers to enhance yields. However, this
greater freedom must be matched by improved risk-assessment practices and
tighter investment discipline.
Internal controls to prevent insurers taking undue risks are particularly
important because China's solvency rules do not take account of the specific
investment risks of insurers' invested assets, although there will be a required
minimum solvency ratio of 120% to invest in unsecured bonds, private equity and
real estate.