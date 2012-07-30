(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- AB Stangastaden ------------------------------- 30-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Housing programs
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
08-Jun-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Swedish public housing company AB Stangastaden are based on
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) in the 'a' category, as well as Standard & Poor's
opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the company's owner, the City
of Linkoping (not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support in the event of financial distress.
Our assessment of Stangastaden's SACP is supported by the company's "very
strong" enterprise profile, stemming from low industry risk and the company's
strong market position in Linkoping's rental property market. The company's
high asset quality and "strong" financial profile, which reflect its
conservative financial policies and low leverage, further support our
assessment of its SACP.
These strengths are partly offset by Stangastaden's short-dated debt profile,
which creates exposure to refinancing risk, and the company's investment
program, which could lead to further debt accumulation.
Standard & Poor's has published revised criteria for rating public and social
housing providers. As a result of the application of the revised criteria, our
assessment of Stangastaden's SACP has improved slightly.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of Stangastaden's:
-- "Important" role for Linkoping, where the company is regarded as an
important contributor to the city's overall infrastructure and public policy;
and
-- "Very strong" link with the city, which is actively involved in
defining the company's strategy, appoints Stangastaden's board of directors,
and intends to maintain its 100% ownership of the company over the medium term.
We consider Stangastaden to have a "very strong" enterprise profile due to its
low industry risk and strong market position. Specifically, the company has
18,600 units in the Linkoping area. Stangastaden currently has a waiting list
of 61,000 individuals, which together with very strong demand for rental
apartments in the growing city of Linkoping, ensures minimal vacancies.
Stangastaden's properties are generally well maintained. Due to its robust
operating performance, Stangastaden has managed to uphold a consistently high
level of maintenance. Although we expect no dramatic peaks in maintenance in
the short term, we forecast that maintenance levels will continue to increase
over the next five to 10 years.
We assess Stangastaden's financial profile as "strong" due to the company's
conservative financial policies and robust balance sheet. Stangastaden has
entered an expansionary phase and intends to invest about SEK1.5 billion in
2012-2014. With these planned investments, adding about SEK300 million in net
new loans per year, we forecast the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA will
increase to 9.7x by year-end 2014 from 8.2x in 2011. However, we believe there
is ample room for the company to absorb new financing thanks to a very strong
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 23% and headroom within its interest coverage
ratios.
Stangastaden's debt portfolio, like those of the company's domestic peers, has
a short-term structure, making the company sensitive to refinancing risk.
However, these risks are partly offset by committed bank facilities.
Liquidity
We consider Stangastaden's liquidity position to be "adequate". In June 2012,
the company had available liquidity, including bank facilities, equivalent to
96% of debt service and committed capital spending over the subsequent 12
months.
Stangastaden conducts about 60% of its financing on the commercial paper
market. Given the short-term maturity structure of its debt portfolio,
refinancing risk is offset by comprehensive liquidity backup lines in the form
of credit facilities from banks. Moreover, we acknowledge Stangastaden's
strong market access in assessing its overall liquidity position.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Stangastaden's SACP will
remain at its current level, supported by the company's "very strong"
enterprise profile and "strong" financial profile. We expect no material
changes in Stangastaden's ownership and support structure to the extent that
it would affect our view of the company's role for or link to Linkoping.
We could raise the ratings if Stangastaden's financial profile were to
strengthen. This could happen in the event of a significantly stronger
liquidity position relative to short-term debt service than we currently
expect or if the debt financing of investments were to increase notably less
than we expect. We could also raise the ratings if we were to positively
reassess the company's role for or link to Linkoping.
The ratings could come under pressure if Stangastaden's financial profile were
to deteriorate. This could happen if the company's investment program sharply
increased leverage or if its liquidity position relative to short-term debt
maturities were to weaken significantly. The ratings could also come under
pressure if Stangastaden's enterprise profile were to deteriorate
significantly. Moreover, we could consider a negative rating action if the
company's role for or link to the city were to decline. We consider this
unlikely over the medium term.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And
Assumptions, July 11, 2012
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010