Jan 09 - Standard & Poor's said today that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (BMS,
A+/Stable/A-1) agreement to purchase unrated, development-stage pharmaceutical company Inhibitex
Inc. for $2.5 billion in cash does not affect its ratings or outlook on the company.
While Inhibitex has no marketed products, it does have a potentially highly effective
treatment for Hepatitis C infection, INX 189, in the second stage of clinical
testing. The currently approved treatments are only appropriate for a minority
of infected patients, presenting a large, unmet medical need. We believe the
product will require at least three more years of development before reaching
the market, if approved, and there will not be any meaningful benefit to BMS
in the near term. Still, BMS has maintained a nearly unleveraged financial
posture for several years now and has ample cash resources that eliminate the
need for new borrowings. We expect debt to EBITDA, adjusted for surplus cash,
to rise to only 0.2x for 2012.
The ratings on New York-based BMS reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view that the company has a strong business risk profile because of its
well-established position in the high-margin, patent-protected market for
prescription drugs. The key uncertainty facing BMS is the extent to which its
diverse pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions will
offset losses from an approaching patent cliff. Our view of the financial risk
profile as modest incorporates the expectation that BMS will use its
substantial financial resources to continue acquiring products. Given partial
credit to its substantial reserves of cash and investments, we expect leverage
to remain near zero.