July 30

Summary analysis -- Saxony (State of)

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Rationale

The ratings on Germany's State of Saxony are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of 'its outstanding budgetary performance. In our base-case credit scenario, the state will continue its track record of surpluses after capital accounts. We expect Saxony to achieve an excellent average operating surplus of 13.2% of operating revenues in the five year from 2010 to 2014, and a very sound surplus after capital accounts of 4.2% of total revenues. We regard this budgetary performance as excellent, and note that the state outperforms both its domestic peers and the median for the 'AAA'-rating category.

The ratings benefit from Saxony's conservative and credible financial politics, which are designed to prevent future deficits after capital accounts. In our view, the state has transparent and well-defined financial policies, reflected in reliable and public long-term planning in preparation for the end of special grants in 2020. The goal of reducing the state's debt burden in line with a decline in its population is shared not only by the coalition parties but also with other parties in the state parliament.

The ratings are also supported by the predictable and supportive institutional framework in Germany. We consider it likely that Saxony will benefit from extraordinary credit support from the central government or another German state in a stressful liquidity situation, and we therefore include one notch of extraordinary credit support into our ratings on Saxony.

In addition, the regional economy generates moderately high wealth levels with GDP per capita estimated to reach EUR24,825 in 2012, the highest level of all Eastern German states. Despite the recession in 2009, unemployment is declining constantly, which further benefits the ratings.

The ratings also take into account Saxony's limited financial flexibility. The state's own tax base is still weak, making it dependent on fiscal transfers based on population numbers, which might be updated next year following a countrywide census. Furthermore, the ongoing population decline, although expected to ease in future, limits economic growth and the state's future revenues. In our base-case scenario, we expect that the state's nominal revenues will, at best, stagnate over the next few years.

Saxony's debt burden is the lowest by German standards and moderate by international standards. In 2012, we expect Saxony to reduce its tax-supported debt burden to 70.3% of operating revenues in our base-case scenario, down from more than 90% in 2005. Standard & Poor's includes the unfunded part of a guarantee for special-purpose vehicle Sealink Funding Ltd. (Sealink) in tax-supported debt, as we deem it likely that the state will have to honor the guarantee in full over the next few years.

Liquidity

We view Saxony's liquidity situation as very positive. Saxony's debt service is low compared with that of other German states. Cash holdings are equivalent to a comfortable 138% of debt service for the next 12 months. In addition, Saxony has strong access to external liquidity, given the excellent credit standing of German states, which are viewed as an asset class of their own. We view Germany's banking industry as "strong", as indicated by our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '2'. In our view Saxony's access to liquidity benefits from the state's ownership of Sachsische Aufbaubank (SAB; AAA/Stable/A-1+).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the state's excellent budgetary performance will help it to further reduce its direct debt burden and limit interest rate risk. In addition, we believe that the prudent financial policies will limit expenditure growth in future, structurally preparing the state for the loss of special transfers in 2020.

The ratings could come under pressure if the institutional framework in Germany were to weaken or the state's liquidity situation were to decline significantly. In addition, a drastic decline in the state's currently excellent budgetary performance could weigh on the ratings. We currently view such developments as very unlikely.