(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 -
Summary analysis -- Saxony (State of) ----------------------------- 30-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-May-2011 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
16-Dec-2010 NR/NR NR/NR
Rationale
The ratings on Germany's State of Saxony are based on Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of 'its outstanding budgetary performance. In our
base-case credit scenario, the state will continue its track record of
surpluses after capital accounts. We expect Saxony to achieve an excellent
average operating surplus of 13.2% of operating revenues in the five year from
2010 to 2014, and a very sound surplus after capital accounts of 4.2% of total
revenues. We regard this budgetary performance as excellent, and note that the
state outperforms both its domestic peers and the median for the 'AAA'-rating
category.
The ratings benefit from Saxony's conservative and credible financial
politics, which are designed to prevent future deficits after capital
accounts. In our view, the state has transparent and well-defined financial
policies, reflected in reliable and public long-term planning in preparation
for the end of special grants in 2020. The goal of reducing the state's debt
burden in line with a decline in its population is shared not only by the
coalition parties but also with other parties in the state parliament.
The ratings are also supported by the predictable and supportive institutional
framework in Germany. We consider it likely that Saxony will benefit from
extraordinary credit support from the central government or another German
state in a stressful liquidity situation, and we therefore include one notch
of extraordinary credit support into our ratings on Saxony.
In addition, the regional economy generates moderately high wealth levels with
GDP per capita estimated to reach EUR24,825 in 2012, the highest level of all
Eastern German states. Despite the recession in 2009, unemployment is
declining constantly, which further benefits the ratings.
The ratings also take into account Saxony's limited financial flexibility. The
state's own tax base is still weak, making it dependent on fiscal transfers
based on population numbers, which might be updated next year following a
countrywide census. Furthermore, the ongoing population decline, although
expected to ease in future, limits economic growth and the state's future
revenues. In our base-case scenario, we expect that the state's nominal
revenues will, at best, stagnate over the next few years.
Saxony's debt burden is the lowest by German standards and moderate by
international standards. In 2012, we expect Saxony to reduce its tax-supported
debt burden to 70.3% of operating revenues in our base-case scenario, down
from more than 90% in 2005. Standard & Poor's includes the unfunded part of a
guarantee for special-purpose vehicle Sealink Funding Ltd. (Sealink) in
tax-supported debt, as we deem it likely that the state will have to honor the
guarantee in full over the next few years.
Liquidity
We view Saxony's liquidity situation as very positive. Saxony's debt service
is low compared with that of other German states. Cash holdings are equivalent
to a comfortable 138% of debt service for the next 12 months. In addition,
Saxony has strong access to external liquidity, given the excellent credit
standing of German states, which are viewed as an asset class of their own. We
view Germany's banking industry as "strong", as indicated by our Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '2'. In our view Saxony's access to
liquidity benefits from the state's ownership of Sachsische Aufbaubank (SAB;
AAA/Stable/A-1+).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the state's excellent
budgetary performance will help it to further reduce its direct debt burden
and limit interest rate risk. In addition, we believe that the prudent
financial policies will limit expenditure growth in future, structurally
preparing the state for the loss of special transfers in 2020.
The ratings could come under pressure if the institutional framework in
Germany were to weaken or the state's liquidity situation were to decline
significantly. In addition, a drastic decline in the state's currently
excellent budgetary performance could weigh on the ratings.
We currently view such developments as very unlikely.