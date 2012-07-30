July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' recovery ratings on the debt of Europe's
speculative-grade automakers will remain stable in 2012, despite the challenges of a mild
recession in Europe. According to a report titled "Unsecured Capital Structures And Strong
Brands Support Recovery Ratings On European Automakers' Debt In 2012," even if the
slight decline in sales volumes that these automakers are currently reporting
were to lead to ratings downside, we don't expect it to significantly affect
the recovery ratings on their debt.
We base our view on three factors. First, the industry's fairly
asset-intensive nature and the automakers' strong brands support meaningful
valuations at default. What's more, the automakers in our portfolio have
extensive tangible asset bases, and we would therefore expect losses to be
less severe in the event of liquidation than in some other industries.
Second, we anticipate that speculative-grade automakers will continue to tap
the capital markets to the greatest extent possible in 2012, primarily to
refinance existing debt rather than for investment purposes. As a consequence,
these automakers are unlikely to make significant changes to their capital
structures.
Finally, we already factor an economic downturn into the default scenarios
that we model for our publicly rated speculative-grade automakers. We
therefore believe that recovery prospects should remain relatively stable in
the auto sector through 2012, at average (30%-50%) or meaningful (50%-70%)
levels. These recovery levels translate into recovery ratings of '4' and '3',
respectively.
We maintain recovery ratings on the majority of speculative-grade rated
automakers in Europe (that is, those with long-term issuer ratings of 'BB+' or
below). Last year, we assigned recovery ratings to the debt of Jaguar Land
Rover PLC (BB-/Positive/--) and Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd.
(B+/Negative/--), reflecting a general trend for speculative-grade companies
to access the bond markets in response to a scarcity of funding from banks.