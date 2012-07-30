(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our rating on ELM B.V.'s series 100 pass-through repack notes is weak-linked to the rating on the underlying collateral in this transaction.

-- We have today raised our rating on ELM B.V.'s series 100 notes series 100 to 'BBB', which is the rating on the underlying collateral.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on ELM B.V.'s series 100 notes.

Our rating on the notes is weak-linked to our rating on the underlying collateral, since this is a pass-through repack transaction. Under our criteria applicable to a transaction such as this, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on the collateral in our rating on the notes. Today's rating action reflects the current rating on the underlying collateral.

