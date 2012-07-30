(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed F.T.A. PYMES Banesto 2's
notes, as follows:
EUR205.7m Class A2 (ISIN ES0372260010): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR24.3m Class B (ISIN ES0372260028): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR34.0m Class C (ISIN ES0372260036): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned Recovery
Estimate RE0%
The affirmation is based on the credit enhancement available to the notes, which
provides adequate protection at the current rating levels.
The performance of the portfolio has continued to deteriorate. Loans more than
90 days in arrears represent 4.2% of the portfolio balance, up from 3.6% in June
2011. Rising defaults have depleted the reserve fund (from EUR5.8m as of June
2011) and led to a principal deficiency ledger balance of EUR3.3m.
The Negative Outlook on the class B notes reflects the increased sensitivity of
the notes to further deterioration of the portfolio credit quality. The current
mismatch between the balance of performing assets and the outstanding balance of
the notes may lead to some principal collections being used to pay interest on
the notes according to the transaction's combined waterfall. This would
exacerbate the asset/liability mismatch and erode credit enhancement further.
F.T.A. PYMES Banesto (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by
Banco Espanol de Credito S.A (Banesto; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). At closing, the
issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR1.0bn portfolio of secured and
unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and
self-employed individuals. The transaction is managed by Santander de
Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A.