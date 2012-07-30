July 30 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Itau Unibanco Holdings
S.A.'s (IUH) upcoming 2022 subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB(exp)'. The final
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes will be issued by IUH's Grand Cayman branch. Principal will mature in
August 2022, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The notes, part
of a USD10 billion global medium-term note program, will carry a fixed interest rate. The
interest rate and principal amount should be set at time of issuance. The net proceeds will be
used by IUH for general corporate purposes.
The notes will rank at least equally with similar subordinated debt and carry a
cumulative coupon deferral mechanism that can be exercised if necessary. A
deferral will only occur if IUH is noncompliant with its regulatory capital
requirement.
As per Fitch's rating criteria, the expected rating of this Tier II subordinated
debt should be two notches below IUH's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-', one notch
lower due to Loss Severity features and its subordinated status, and a one-notch
deduction due to moderate risk of non-performance. IUH's VR reflects Fitch's
assessment of its high credit quality and strong prospects for ongoing
viability. The ratings also reflect IUH's broad and diversified franchise, which
is ranked among the leaders of various segments of the Brazilian financial
system. The ratings also consider IUH's track record for solid performance, its
robust risk controls, its ample liquidity and greater diversification compared
with local peers as a result of its overseas presence.
Controlled by the Egydio de Souza Aranha and Moreira Salles families, IUH is the
largest private financial conglomerate in Brazil and Latin America. Its main
subsidiary, Itau Unibanco S.A., is one of Brazil's leading retail banks.