Jan 10 -

-- KPMG's resignation increases the likelihood of China Forestry's financial statement being delayed.

-- The delay may trigger an acceleration of the company's senior note payment if covenants are breached.

-- We are placing our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating and issue rating on China Forestry on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'CCC-' long-term corporate credit rating on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. and the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. Standard & Poor's also placed its 'cnCCC-' Greater China scale issuer credit rating and issue rating on the senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our belief that KPMG's resignation as auditor increases the likelihood of China Forestry delaying its release of financial statements for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The delay may trigger an acceleration of the company's senior unsecured notes' payment if covenants are breached.

If the payments on the notes are accelerated, China Forestry may not be able to meet its outstanding US$180 million notes repayment due to its "weak" liquidity, as defined in our criteria.

"Given the complexity and materiality of the allegations of accounting irregularities in China Forestry, we believe the next auditor appointed may face significant challenges to complete the auditing process without delaying the fiscal 2011 statements," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu.

According to the terms for the senior unsecured notes, China Forestry may breach covenants if it fails to provide audited financial statements and certification from the company and its auditor verifying its fixed-charge coverage ratio within 120 days of the 2011 year-end. If the covenants are breached, China Forestry has a 30-day grace period, after which an event of default will occur and noteholders can accelerate repayment.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next three months. We will need more information on when China Forestry will release its financial statements before resolving the CreditWatch. We may lower the ratings to 'CC' if we believe the likelihood of a covenant breach, leading to an acceleration on note repayment, has increased materially, Mr. Lu said.

