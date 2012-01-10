Jan 10 - At today's London date of Fitch Ratings' annual series of European Credit Outlook
events, its panel of speakers will discuss some of the major themes impacting the credit
landscape in Europe this year.
The event focuses on the outlook for Sovereigns, Banks, Covered Bonds and
Structured Finance. Below follows some key quotes from Fitch's panel of
speakers.
Sovereigns:
"With Eurozone countries needing to borrow approximately two trillion euros in
2012, the sovereign credit and economic challenges the region faces this year
are underlined by the fact that more than half of that debt is by governments at
risk of rating downgrades," said David Riley, Group Managing Director and Head
of Fitch's Sovereign Group.
"The ability for countries to generate sustained economic growth this year will
be a key issue, with Fitch forecasting a shallow recession for the Eurozone in
2012 as tough austerity measures continue to bite and consumer and business
confidence remains weak. The risk of a vicious cycle of stagnating economies
fuelling worries over the solvency of some governments and banks is a real one.
More positively, the unwinding of the imbalances that led to the crisis is well
underway and the headwinds from deleveraging and austerity should begin to ease
towards the end of the year, supporting a gradual economic recovery that could
mark the beginning of the end of the crisis," added Riley.
Banks:
"We enter 2012 with something of a north/south split in terms of the Issuer
Default Rating Outlooks for major western European banks. The Outlook is mostly
Negative for banks in countries like Spain, Italy and Portugal, primarily
reflecting the rising sovereign and economic concerns and their implications for
banks' funding costs and access and for their asset quality. The downside risk
is cushioned to a degree by an increasingly accommodative ECB but exacerbated in
Spain by the country's intense real estate crisis," said James Longsdon,
Managing Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.
"In the north of the region, Stable Outlooks are more commonplace. This partly
reflects less acute economic and funding pressures but also, for a number of
issuers, Fitch's expectation that the willingness and ability of national
authorities to support their major banks remains high, should this be needed,"
Longsdon added.
Structured Finance:
"Structured Finance transactions in Europe have held up very well throughout the
crisis and Fitch expects total losses to remain very low at 2.6% of original
outstanding balance. Particularly, transactions backed by consumer assets such
as residential mortgages and auto loans are performing well helped by low
interest rates. This underpins our overall stable rating outlook for the sector.
This is challenged though by sovereign and bank credit issues, particularly in a
country like Italy where bank credit quality and sovereign credit are getting
closer to the point where we may no longer be able to support AAA ratings on
structured finance transactions," said Marjan van der Weijden, Managing
Director, Structured Finance, Fitch Ratings.
Covered Bonds:
"The outlook for the Covered Bond sector is stable for two thirds of the rated
portfolio. But there is a clear split between peripheral Europe - Greece,
Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Cyprus - versus the rest of the world. 26%
of our ratings are on Rating Watch Negative predominantly because of sovereign
and bank credit concerns in peripheral Europe. Any further credit deterioration
reflected in negative rating actions of these sovereigns and banks in these
countries could result in rating actions on the covered bonds. On the other
hand, covered bond programs in more stable countries are not so sensitive to
further credit deterioration," said Helene Heberlein, Managing Director, Covered
Bonds, Fitch Ratings.
Entitled 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' Fitch's European Credit Outlook
events will also be visiting Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Madrid later
this week and next. See 'Fitch Hosts 2012 European Credit Outlook Events,' at
www.fitchratings.com for further details.