(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-'
long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed
issue of benchmark-sized five-year and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes by
Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Ltd. Hong Kong-based conglomerate
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/--; cnAA) guarantees the proposed
notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
The HWL group will use the notes proceeds to refinance existing borrowings.
The proposed issue is in line with our expectation that the group will
continue to extend its debt maturity profile and pre-fund upcoming debt
maturities.
The rating on HWL reflects the group's good cash flows from diverse businesses
with a satisfactory-to-excellent competitive position, good record of
divesting assets to supplement internal cash generation, and strong liability
management and financial flexibility. HWL's strong liquidity also supports the
rating. HWL's modest credit ratios for the rating and the low, albeit
improving, profitability and weak cash flows of its 3G operations temper the
above strengths.
The stable outlook on HWL reflects our expectation that satisfactory operating
cash generation, cost reduction, and strategic transactions will improve HWL's
leverage towards its target ratio of consolidated unadjusted net debt to net
capital of about 25% in 2011 and 2012. We also expect that the company will
maintain a high level of liquidity. The outlook also factors in the group's
strong financial flexibility, including the listed status of some of its
businesses, its good record of divesting assets to raise capital, and its
effective control over cash-rich affiliates to stabilize its credit profile.
We may lower the rating on HWL if the company deviates from its deleveraging
strategy and its liquidity significantly weakens, such that its cash and
liquid funds are less than total borrowings due over the next two years. We
could lower the rating if HWL's leverage as measured by adjusted consolidated
debt to capital exceeds 50% on a sustained basis. This could happen if the
company's debt-funded investments and acquisitions are more aggressive than we
expected. We could also downgrade HWL if its cash flow protection measures,
which have been steadily improving, weaken and show no signs of improving.
The upside potential to the rating on HWL is limited. We may, however, raise
the rating if: (1) strategic transactions--including partial divestments,
spin-offs, and initial public offerings--substantially reduce HWL's
consolidated borrowings; and (2) the company's 3G operations maintain positive
free cash flows while it expands and sustains its market share. We will
consider HWL's credit profile to have improved if the company sustains a ratio
of adjusted consolidated funds from operations to debt of more than 30%.
