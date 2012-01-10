(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings today announced the launch of a new
commentary service that provides insightful credit commentary on
market events as they happen. 'Fitch Wire', available at
www.fitchratings.com, provides a stream of intra day commentary
tackling the credit issues of most immediate concern to
investors.
Fitch Wire's core team, a mix of seasoned capital markets
journalists and senior rating analysts, pairs up with Fitch
analysts from all sectors and geographies to produce informed
insights on a timely basis. The agency believes this blend of
journalistic and analytical skills, experience and knowledge is
integral to the early success of the service. Fitch Wire, which
began publishing commentary in late 2011, was officially
launched today at Fitch's European Credit Outlook Conference in
London.
"Our rating and research opinions typically reflect a longer
time horizon, and Fitch Wire complements that analysis with more
immediate commentary on issues that matter most to investors,"
said Fitch Ratings President Paul Taylor.
"We took great care in building the team in order to ensure
that Fitch Wire meets our vision of rapidly delivering concise
credit commentary, while continuing to ensure the analytical
rigor Fitch is known for," said John Olert, Chief Credit Officer
at Fitch.
Jeremy Carter heads the Fitch Wire team. Jeremy was
previously Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit for
EMEA at Fitch. Prior to joining Fitch in 2005, he spent six
years as a journalist covering the debt capital markets. He
reports to John Olert.
Based in London, New York and Chicago, the Fitch Wire team
has amassed many decades of experience covering the financial
markets as journalists, credit analysts or both. The reporters
joining the team are all veterans of major financial news
organisations including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones News
Service, and Euromoney Institutional Investor.