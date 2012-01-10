(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings today announced the launch of a new commentary service that provides insightful credit commentary on market events as they happen. 'Fitch Wire', available at www.fitchratings.com, provides a stream of intra day commentary tackling the credit issues of most immediate concern to investors.

Fitch Wire's core team, a mix of seasoned capital markets journalists and senior rating analysts, pairs up with Fitch analysts from all sectors and geographies to produce informed insights on a timely basis. The agency believes this blend of journalistic and analytical skills, experience and knowledge is integral to the early success of the service. Fitch Wire, which began publishing commentary in late 2011, was officially launched today at Fitch's European Credit Outlook Conference in London.

"Our rating and research opinions typically reflect a longer time horizon, and Fitch Wire complements that analysis with more immediate commentary on issues that matter most to investors," said Fitch Ratings President Paul Taylor.

"We took great care in building the team in order to ensure that Fitch Wire meets our vision of rapidly delivering concise credit commentary, while continuing to ensure the analytical rigor Fitch is known for," said John Olert, Chief Credit Officer at Fitch.

Jeremy Carter heads the Fitch Wire team. Jeremy was previously Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit for EMEA at Fitch. Prior to joining Fitch in 2005, he spent six years as a journalist covering the debt capital markets. He reports to John Olert.

Based in London, New York and Chicago, the Fitch Wire team has amassed many decades of experience covering the financial markets as journalists, credit analysts or both. The reporters joining the team are all veterans of major financial news organisations including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones News Service, and Euromoney Institutional Investor.