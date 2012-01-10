(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 10 - Fitch Ratings says that MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Company Plc's (MOL) ratings are unaffected by the downgrade of Hungary's ratings (see "Fitch Downgrades Hungary to 'BB+'; Negative Outlook" dated 6 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

In line with Fitch's criteria report, "Country Ceilings", MOL's ratings are currently capped by Hungary's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' rather than the sovereign rating. Hungary's Country Ceiling was downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', along with the country's foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which was downgraded to 'BB+', from 'BBB-', with a Negative Outlook on 6 January 2012.

MOL has Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks, Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of 'F3' and foreign and local currency ratings of its senior unsecured debt of 'BBB-'. While rated above the sovereign government's obligations, MOL's profile does not possess the characteristics that exceptionally can support a rating above the Country Ceiling, and a downgrade of MOL would be automatically triggered if Hungary's Country Ceiling is downgraded below 'BBB-'.

The ratings reflect MOL's improved credit metrics in 2010-2011 and the company's plan to fully finance capex from operating cash flow in 2012-2013. Fitch assumes that MOL's management will continue its prudent financial risk policy and would reduce capex in the event of weaker-than-projected cash flow.

Fitch believes that MOL's rating headroom nonetheless continues to be limited due to a number of negative developments in the external environment. These include the weak economy and the increased tax burden in Hungary, difficult conditions in European refining and the increased business risk in Syria, an important region for MOL's upstream business. Most likely triggers for a near-term revision to the ratings would arise from a further deterioration of the economic situation in Hungary, or more difficult and costly access to debt markets and bank funding.

A negative rating action would also be triggered by MOL's increased financial leverage (funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at above 2.5x on a through-the-cycle basis) or a material and prolonged deterioration of cash flow from Syria if it were to lead to a weakening of MOL's financial profile.

Positively, MOL's geographical exposure is not dominated by the Hungarian economy - the country represented 29% of total group revenue and 50% of EBITDA in 2010. The agency also notes that MOL's two main profit drivers, the crude oil price and crack spreads on refined products, are affected by global factors and not by the domestic economy.

MOL's exposure to foreign currency risk is also manageable thanks to a natural hedge between operating cash flow and foreign-currency denominated debt. However, a sharp depreciation of the Hungarian forint (HUF) in a short period of time may worsen credit ratios due to a timing mismatch between operating cash flow and the HUF-equivalent value of foreign-currency denominated debt at the end of a reporting period. At end-September 2011, 71 % of the MOL group's total debt was denominated in euros and 26% in US dollars.

MOL's largest shareholder is the Hungarian state, which owns a 23.8% stake following the acquisition of a 21.2% stake from Russia's Surgutneftegas OJSC for EUR1.88bn in July 2011. Fitch continues to regard MOL as a private company as the state does not control MOL given the 10% voting cap for all shareholders. There have been no changes in MOL's board of directors, strategy, financial or dividend policies since the acquisition in July. The agency believes that decisions by the government - as MOL's largest, albeit non-controlling, shareholder - resulting in a material cash outflow could put pressure on the ratings.

MOL has sufficient liquidity and a balanced debt maturity profile. MOL does not have large debt maturities in 2012, which reduces the risk of increased borrowing costs. This also lowers the negative cash flow impact of the recent Hungarian forint depreciation related to repayment of foreign-currency denominated debt.

For more details on MOL's ratings see the update on MOL, dated 13 December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com.