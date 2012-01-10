RPT-WRAPUP 1-Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values
* Putin discusses Gulf crisis in phone call with Saudi King Salman
Jan 10 Wan Hai Lines Limited
* Moody's changes Wan Hai's Ba3 rating outlook to negative from stable
* Putin discusses Gulf crisis in phone call with Saudi King Salman
MADRID, June 13 Shareholders in Banco Popular have asked Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor to investigate the collapse of the lender, which had to be rescued last week by Santander after a run on its deposits caused regulators to intervene.