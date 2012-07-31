(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Basler Versicherung AG ------------------------ 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jul-2007 A-/-- --/--

23-May-2006 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Basler Versicherung AG, the core entity of the Switzerland-based Baloise Group, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's competitive position, underwriting performance in non-life business, and enterprise risk management (ERM) as strong. These strengths are partly offset by the group's exposure to the challenging life insurance markets in Switzerland and Germany, and a lack of operational efficiency in international markets.