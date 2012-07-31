(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 -
Summary analysis -- SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REIT ---------------- 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jul-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Singapore-based SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT REIT (Sabana) reflects
the trust's good quality and well located industrial property assets. The
rating also reflects Sabana's stable cash flow, with an occupancy rate of 99%
and average tenant security deposit of 12 months' rent. Sabana's limited
geographic and tenant diversity, and somewhat limited financial flexibility
temper these strengths. The short record of the manager operating the REIT
through a property cycle remains a credit weakness. We assess the REIT's
business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as
"intermediate".