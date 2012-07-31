(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings says the Spanish government's recent action to help local authorities fund overdue bills to suppliers will benefit Spanish construction issuers. OHL ('BB-'/Stable) & Ferrovial ('BBB-'/Stable) are likely to see modest inflows of working capital this year partly due to this initiative and their sizeable growing exposure to international markets. Ferrovial recently announced receipt of EUR0.5bn from payments of overdue bills relating to this government initiative.

"Fitch believes that working capital outflows during 2010 & 2011 for Spanish-based construction issuers are likely to reverse during 2012," says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's European Corporate team. "Spanish government support to clear overdue bills and a renewed flow in new orders and corresponding advance payments should see working capital outflows bottom out."

Typically Fitch-rated construction issuers exhibit negative working capital whereby advance payments are provided before having to pay subcontractors and other related expenses. During periods of order book growth this becomes a strong driver of cash flow. However, in a recession a lack of new contracts acts as a drag on working capital.

Weakening Spanish construction output and arrears with local authorities have compounded the typical unwinding of the working capital cycle during this recent crisis. However, both OHL and Ferrovial's turnover is now focused on fast growing international markets accounting for 70% & 55% of total revenue, respectively. Growing international order books translates into a higher rate of advance payments. Coupled with the likely one-off payment from local authorities on overdue domestic bills during 2012, an overall modest working capital inflow is expected this year.

Ongoing risks of working capital stress will remain if continued poor Spanish public finances impede this government initiative. Furthermore, entering new competitive international markets may place pressure on negotiation of favourable billing terms. Increased debtor risk with emerging markets is deemed measurable for these issuers, with key markets typically being higher rated Latin America sovereigns and usually contracted directly by public related entities.

Seasonal working capital liquidity requirements have typically been funded with short-term credit lines. However, trends in recent years amongst Fitch-rated EMEA contractors have been to reduce dependency on short-term bank debt and build solid liquidity cushions. Liquidity across the rated-peer group is solid and allows for a stress case unwinding of working capital. Factoring is also widely used and another source of funding working capital for these issuers.