July 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Southern Electric Power Distribution PLC --------------- 31-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
16-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£350 mil 5.50% bnds due 06/07/2032 A- 21-Aug-2009
£325 mil 4.625% bnds due 02/20/2037 A- 21-Aug-2009
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 06/25/2008: sr
unsecd A- 21-Aug-2009