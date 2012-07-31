(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bavarian Sky S.A. Compartment 2's (BSKY 2) class B notes and affirmed the class A notes as follows:

EUR128.47m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR58.0m class B notes upgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions follow a review of the transaction's performance. The upgrade and affirmation are driven by the transaction's good performance, which shows low levels of delinquencies and defaults. Additionally, a significant level of credit enhancement has built up due to the sequential amortisation of the notes and excess spread that is being used to amortise the notes, creating overcollateralisation. Moreover, all the losses have been covered by excess spread. The reserve fund of EUR34m is at its required level and has not been used to provide for defaults to date.

After a one-year revolving period, BSKY 2 has been amortising since March 2011 and, as of May 2012, had amortised to 26.12% of its original portfolio principal balance. Due to sequential amortisation of the notes, the class A credit enhancement has increased to 54.8% (from 11.50% originally) and Class B to 27.0% (from 4.25% originally). The delinquency ratio (based on all delinquent lease receivables more than 30 days) peaked in May 2012 at 2.13%, but the agency considers this ratio to be fairly stable. As of May 2012, cumulative defaults amounted to 0.96% and cumulative losses totalled 0.10% of the sum of the initial portfolio balance plus receivables purchased during the revolving period. The transaction is outperforming Fitch's default and loss base case expectations set at closing.

BSKY 2 is securitisations of auto lease receivables originated in Germany by BMW Leasing GmbH, which merged into BMW Bank GmBH in August 2011. BMW Bank GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of BMW AG