(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Agricultural
Bank's (RusAg) CHF425m senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term foreign
currency rating of 'BBB(exp)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The expected issue date is 17 August 2012. The bonds will have an expected
maturity of three years and expected annual coupon of 3.125%. The notes will be
issued under the USD15bn LPN programme, which allows for issuance of both senior
unsecured and subordinated debt. Terms of the issue include a change of control
clause should the Russian Federation cease to own at least 50% plus one share of
the bank.
RusAg is the fourth-largest bank in Russia in terms of assets. The bank has an
estimated 60% market share in agribusiness lending and a leading presence in
rural areas across Russia. RusAg is fully owned by the state, via the Federal
Agency on Federal Property Management. The privatisation of up to a 25% stake is
possible in the period up to 2016, although there are no concrete privatisation
plans at present. RusAg's Long-Term IDR reflects potential support available
from the Russian authorities.
RusAg ratings are:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR 'F3'
Viability Rating 'b'
National Long-term rating 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB'