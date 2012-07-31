(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) CHF425m senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB(exp)'.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected issue date is 17 August 2012. The bonds will have an expected maturity of three years and expected annual coupon of 3.125%. The notes will be issued under the USD15bn LPN programme, which allows for issuance of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Terms of the issue include a change of control clause should the Russian Federation cease to own at least 50% plus one share of the bank.

RusAg is the fourth-largest bank in Russia in terms of assets. The bank has an estimated 60% market share in agribusiness lending and a leading presence in rural areas across Russia. RusAg is fully owned by the state, via the Federal Agency on Federal Property Management. The privatisation of up to a 25% stake is possible in the period up to 2016, although there are no concrete privatisation plans at present. RusAg's Long-Term IDR reflects potential support available from the Russian authorities.

RusAg ratings are:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR 'F3'

Viability Rating 'b'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook

Support Rating '2'

Support Rating Floor 'BBB'