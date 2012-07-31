The transaction parties made several changes to the transaction agreement after closing, allowing for the additional entrustment of consumer loan receivables, increases in the issue amount, the additional issuance of beneficial interests, and the refinancing of those beneficial interests through ABLs. As for the transaction's structure, the originator entrusted a pool of consumer loan receivables and cash with the trustee, and received the class A1 to E beneficial interests, subordinate beneficial interests, and seller's beneficial interests. The class A1 to C beneficial interests were then transferred to investors. In April 2011, the trustee borrowed the A1 to C ABLs and fully redeemed the class A1 to C beneficial interests, using primarily the A1 to C ABLs. In January 2012, the class E beneficial interests were fully repaid through some of the additional borrowings attributed to the A1 ABL on the same day. Then, on July 27, 2012, the A1 ABL principal amount increased following the additional entrustment of underlying consumer loan receivables. The A1 ABL was then divided into the A1S ABL and A1 ABL on July 31, 2012.

The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The credit risk inherent in the collateral pool based on the collateral characteristics and historical performance, as well as the business conditions that we have forecast for the obligors and consumer finance companies;

-- The ample credit support provided via overcollateralization;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics that have been established in the event that the performance of the underlying assets deteriorates, including: (1) a default trap, through which excess interest from the asset pool is used to mitigate losses from the defaulted receivables; (2) the originator's repurchase of defaulted receivables not covered through the default trap up to a certain limit; and (3) the establishment of early amortization triggers that convert the transaction to a monthly pass-through turbo structure;

-- The creditworthiness of the originator in terms of performance, including the repurchase of defaulted receivables;

-- The quality and ability of the originator as a servicer for this transaction;

-- The schemes that have been adopted in the event that certain credit events involving the servicer occur in the future, including: (1) the appointment of a backup servicer at the outset of the transaction; (2) the establishment of commingling risk triggers to mitigate commingling risk; and (3) the establishment of a cash reserve to provide liquidity support to the transaction; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including the entrustment of the consumer loan receivables that has been structured to achieve a "true sale," and the fact that the trust agreement is not at risk of being cancelled on the ground that the contracting parties have not fulfilled their obligations.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in July 2018.

RATING ASSIGNED

Sunshine Trust ABLs and Beneficial Interest

ABLs and beneficial interest due July 2018

Class Rating Amount* Interest rate Origination/issue date O/C ratio*

A1S Loan

AA- (sf) JPY30.0 bil. Fixed rate July 31, 2012 87.1%

RATINGS RAISED

Sunshine Trust ABLs and Beneficial Interest

Class To From Amount* Interest Origin/issue date O/C*

A1 Loan

A+ (sf) A (sf) JPY45.5 bil. Fixed April 28, 2011 67.4%

C Loan

BBB (sf) BBB- (sf) JPY10.0 bil. Fixed April 28, 2011 32.1%

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Sunshine Trust ABLs and Beneficial Interest

Class Rating Amount* Interest rate Origination/issue date O/C*

A2 Loan

BBB+ (sf) JPY42.0 bil. Fixed rate April 28, 2011 49.3%

B Loan

BBB (sf) JPY30.0 bil. Fixed rate April 28, 2011 36.4%

D BI

BB+ (sf) JPY39.0 bil. Fixed rate Jan. 27, 2011 15.2%

*The amounts and overcollateralization (O/C) ratios for the A1S to C Loans and the class D beneficial interest (BI) are all as of July 31, 2012.

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the O/C ratio is as follows:

1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate obligations (seller's interest, etc.)

In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied.