Summary analysis -- Statoil ASA ----------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

Mult. CUSIP6: 24820R

Mult. CUSIP6: 85771P

Mult. CUSIP6: 85771S

Mult. CUSIP6: 85772*

Mult. CUSIP6: 8577A2

Mult. CUSIP6: 8577A3

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

08-Nov-2006 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based oil and gas producer Statoil ASA reflect the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. We assess Statoil's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "modest." The ratings include one notch of uplift to reflect extraordinary state support from the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+), Statoil's 67% owner. We consider Statoil a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we see a "moderately high" likelihood that the Norwegian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Statoil in the event of financial distress. This view is based on our assessment of Statoil's:

-- "Important" role for the Norwegian government, which reflects the group's dominant position in the Norwegian oil and gas production industry and its material tax and dividend payments to the state; and

-- "Strong" link with the Norwegian government, mostly reflecting the state's majority ownership, even if the state is not directly involved in operational decisions.

The SACP is underpinned by Statoil's access to vast hydrocarbon reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf, increasing levels of international upstream diversity, resilient upstream profitability, and conservative balance sheet management. These strengths are somewhat offset by the group's limited downstream integration and exposure to exploration and production (E&P) industry risk, including the challenges of a continual need to replace depleting oil reserves and sustained weak discretionary cash flow (DCF) after capital investment and dividends.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate robust results for Statoil in 2012, with EBITDA of Norwegian krone (NOK) 250-NOK280 billion compared with NOK283 billion in 2011. We base this on our 2012 $100 oil price assumption and production increases somewhat offset by rising production costs. Beyond 2012, we anticipate that the company will bring significant new projects into production. As new capacity comes on stream, we expect operating performance to remain satisfactory, even with our prudent long-term oil price assumption of $80 per barrel. We believe that these projects involve execution risk linked to timing and costs, but note that progress appears sound.

There was a sharp 16% increase in production in the first half of 2012 to 1,878 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. The increase was driven by, among other things, field start-ups, notably Peregrino in Brazil, Pazflor in Angola, and the recently acquired Bakken field in the U.S. It was also driven by platform and well maintenance in the corresponding period of 2011. The increase was, however, offset by a strike by workers on the Norwegian continental shelf that was ended in July 2012, and an expected natural decline in production in mature fields.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 70% in 2012 and 65%-70% thereafter, against our guidance of 60% for the 'AA-' rating. We anticipate that DCF will be no more negative than NOK10 billion in 2012 and 2013, after relatively aggressive capital spending of up to NOK105 billion and dividends of NOK20 billion, but before asset disposals. The level of DCF after 2013 will largely depend on actual investments and working capital movements, but in general we do not anticipate any meaningful DCF until after 2015, unless capital spending and/or dividends are significantly below our projections.

We note Statoil's financial flexibility following the sale of its 54% interest in Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA for NOK8.3 billion to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (BBB-/Watch Neg/--). Although we anticipate that Statoil will maintain significant cash on hand in the near term, we do not discount the possibility of further small to midsize acquisitions in the upstream oil sector.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We view Statoil's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, as we anticipate that liquidity sources will exceed uses by 1.4x over the coming year.

We consider Statoil's liquidity sources to include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of NOK36 billion as of June 30, 2012, of which we treat NOK2 billion as tied to operations. This was boosted by the recent proceeds from the sale of Statoil's stake in Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA.

-- FFO over the next year of NOK120 billion-NOK130 billion.

-- An undrawn committed $3 billion bank facility maturing in December 2016.

These sources compares with the following needs:

-- Manageable short-term debt of NOK14.4 billion.

-- Capital investment of up to NOK105 billion in 2012.

-- Dividends of about NOK20 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our view of Statoil's near-term challenges--such as potentially negative DCF--against our forecast of high FFO in 2012. A ratio of FFO to adjusted debt of about 60% is consistent with the ratings. In our view, FFO to adjusted debt of about 65% should be achievable on the basis of our prudent oil price assumptions, including $80 per barrel from 2014. This implies some numerical headroom within the ratings in terms of debt capacity in our base-case credit scenario, although the purpose and execution of acquisitions, investments, and any outgoings would be critical for the stability of the ratings, as would our forecast for DCF.

Overall, we consider Statoil's rating headroom to be satisfactory. That said, rating headroom would shrink if oil prices were to decline below our price assumptions, if near-term production growth targets were not met, or if capital investment or shareholder distributions were repeatedly financed with new debt rather than operating cash flow.

The ratings could, over time, become increasingly constrained by the group's continued low reserve-replacement rates, which we see as a structural weakness. Ratings upside is currently unlikely, in our view, because of the intrinsic industry risk that Statoil faces.