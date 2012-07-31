(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rationale

The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of Nitrogenmuvek Zrt.'s business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria define the terms.

Nitrogenmuvek is a small nitrogen-based fertilizer producer with annual capacity of almost 1 million tons and a large share of the domestic market. The company's profits are cyclical and it is exposed to single plant and potential Hungarian country risk. Nitrogenmuvek significantly strengthened its balance sheet in 2011 resulting in a Hungarian forint (HUF) 4.4 billion net cash position at the end of the year.

Business risk pressures include asset concentration, as a single plant provides all production. We believe the company's profit and operating cash flow base is moderate. Assuming a HUF270/EUR1 average exchange rate, revenues reached EUR300 million in 2011. EBITDA neared a record EUR90 million, almost 3x the 2006-2010 average. The nitrogen fertilizer industry is cyclical, with significant swings in EBITDA and operating cash flows reflecting the prevailing industry supply and demand balance. Industry players' EBITDA margins also largely depend on gas prices, the key feedstock; the company is not located in a cheap gas region. We believe the company is potentially exposed to country risk in Hungary (BB+/Negative/B), which provided 53% of the company's 2011 revenue and where profit-generating assets are located.

Supportive business factors include our view that favorable industry conditions will continue at least into 2013. Long-term demand for fertilizers remains supportive, given increasing food needs combined with diminishing arable lands, especially those of prime quality. Still, over the long term, material capacity additions remain possible while demand may occasionally weaken. Maintenance capital expenditure (capex) represents a modest share of EBITDA. Nitrogenmuvek is energy efficient, as its gas use is much lower than the EU average. The company's efficiency projects will further this advantage. We note positively that the company has multiple sources of gas, with physical delivery through pipelines crossing Austria. Exports to nearby European countries--47% of 2011 sales--provide additional profit sources and lessen the company's exposure to Hungary.

Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile reflects its moderate funds from operations (FFO) and free operating cash flow (FOCF) base, and potential large swings in FFO which mirror the evolution and size of the EBITDA. Increasing capacity and boosting efficiency requires significant capex and time. The company plans to spend about EUR50 million over 2012-2014 to raise capacity and reduce energy consumption. Its financial policy includes a net debt to EBITDA limit of 2.5x. That said, in case of unforeseen worsening industry conditions or plant issues, actual leverage might become higher.

We assess the balance sheet on Dec. 31, 2011, as supportive to the rating, as the company had more cash than financial debt. Even when excluding all cash, debt to EBITDA was a moderate 0.8x at the end of 2011, supported by top-cycle EBITDA.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate another strong year for profits under our base-case scenario, with EBITDA exceeding HUF20 billion in 2012, compared with about HUF24.5 billion in 2011.

This reflects our view that the industry supply-demand balance will remain strong, maintaining selling prices high, although we have factored in some softening into our base-line scenario. As such, we estimate that Nitrogenmuvek's EBITDA margins will be well above 20% in 2012, compared with 30% in 2011.

We expect the company to retain its strong market position in its home country--it reported a market share of about 70% in 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect strong credit metrics for the rating in 2012 and 2013, as in 2011, even though we estimate that the company's EBITDA will be lower than its own projections for 2013, given our assumption of lower fertilizer prices.

We forecast that the company will continue to achieve a net cash position at year-end 2012. This mainly reflects our assumption of a dividend of HUF6 billion, while FOCF should remain positive at about HUF13 billion.

We assume no acquisitions or other cash needs or sources in 2012.

Liquidity

We classify the company's liquidity as "adequate."

Under our base-case credit scenario, we expect sources to comfortably exceed needs by more than 1.2x in 2012 and 2013.

We incorporate the following positives:

-- About HUF24 billion of cash on Dec. 31, 2011, of which HUF3 billion we do not net from debt. We anticipate the company will retain sizable cash balances, of at least HUF10 billion. This reflects, among other factors, the volatile profits in the industry.

-- FFO of around HUF15 billion in 2012. The company anticipates a much higher HUF20 billion, given its selling price assumptions, which we view as possible.

-- Ample covenant leeway. The company is subject to a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA limit of 3x under the bond. It had a net cash position on Dec. 31, 2011, and we anticipate that the company will maintain very ample covenant leeway under existing or potential new debt instruments.

-- No acquisitions.

-- Our assumption of moderate shareholder returns in 2012, resulting in positive discretionary cash flow (about HUF7 billion).

-- The signing in 2012 of two long-term committed lines: the first totaling EUR35 million (related to exports and amortizing), due in 2017, and the second amounting to EUR15 million, due in June 2015. Both share the same financial covenant as the bond. We understand from the company that both were fully available on July 30.

This compares with the following needs:

-- Capex of around HUF3.5 billion in 2012, of which only a moderate part is mandatory.

-- Potential working capital outflows in 2012, after an inflow of HUF4 billion in 2011.

-- Bonds totaling EUR50 million and due in January 2013. They represent about 90% of the company's total financial debt.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Nitrogenmuvek primarily reflects our view of country-related pressures, with Hungary rated 'BB+/B'. Risks potentially include working capital needs, higher taxes, and a negative currency impact. A downgrade of Hungary might lead us to lower the rating on the company. Any rating action would hinge on our assessment of the likely impact on the company's operating environment as well as the surplus cash forecast compared with the January 2013 debt maturity. Our base-line scenario assumes Nitrogenmuvek will exhibit operational resilience in 2012, as fertilizer prices are set internationally and will likely continue to translate into healthy operating cash flows.

We believe a revision of the outlook to stable is possible in the short term. This will primarily hinge on our perception of receding country-related pressures. A possible driver would be our affirmation of the ratings on Hungary with a stable outlook. Another factor for a stable outlook would be increased visibility on cash availability to cover the January 2013 bond or other potential foreign-currency denominated debt.

