Fitch notes a sharp decline SPL's EBITDA to INR963m in FY12 from INR1,605m in FY11 due to high volatility in the price of styrene monomer (SM, raw material), which forms over 85% of revenue. The agency expects EBITDA to stabilise in the long-term, supported by benefits accruing from SPL's recently completed (February 2012) facility for high-margin expanded polystyrene (EPS) and EPS cup-grade. SPL has undertaken another INR400m capex for overhauling its PS capacity and increasing production capacity of high-impact PS, which is a relatively higher margin product than general-purpose PS. The capex is expected to be completed by Q1FY13.

The ratings are constrained by prevailing oversupply in the market along with low capacity utilisation levels. This coupled with the availability of substitutes for PS, to a certain extent, limits the capability of PS manufacturers to fully pass on price increases in key raw materials. Thus, any significant increase in SM prices might adversely affect the PS-SM spread and in turn EBITDA/tonne.

The ratings are further constrained by forex risks for the company as it imports majority of its SM requirements. This together with slowing domestic growth might put pressure on the EBITDA margins.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- net adjusted debt/EBITDA over 2.2x on a sustained basis due to any significant fall in EBITDA per tonne or volume

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- increased contribution from higher value-added products supporting stability in EBITDA and revenue while maintaining a comfortable credit profile on a sustained basis

SPL manufactures a wide range of PS products including general-purpose polystyrene, high-impact polystyrene, EPS etc. In FY12, revenue grew 17% yoy to INR22,727m with EBITDA falling to INR963m (FY11: 1,605m).

Rating actions on SPL's instruments:

- INR834.8m long-term loans (reduced from INR1,438.7m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR350m lines of credit: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR1,000m* fund-based limits (increased from INR200m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR6,750m non-fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR5,050m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR2,500m enhancement in non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned final National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)' ratings

- INR600m long-term loans (including INR200m of Capital Good letter of credit): assigned a final National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)' rating

* Interchangeable from fund-based to non-fund-based