July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Sanctuary Housing Assn. ----------------------- 31-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Housing programs
Mult. CUSIP6: G7997@
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jun-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--
28-May-2008 A+/-- A+/--
Rationale
The rating on Sanctuary Housing Assn. (SHA) is based on its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. In our opinion, there is a
"moderately high" likelihood that the government of the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+
unsolicited rating)--working through the social housing regulator, the Homes
and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to SHA in the event of financial distress. In accordance
with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a
"moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on
our assessment of SHA's:
-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy
mandate, and
-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the
government's track record of providing strong credit support.
The rating also reflects the low industry risk environment within which SHA
operates, and its strong operational flexibility supported by its large and
well-maintained asset base. We believe that SHA's experienced management team
and prudent financial policies represent a strength for the rating and will
support the organization in a period of significant sector changes. SHA's very
strong liquidity position provides further support to the rating.