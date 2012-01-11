India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Power Spinning Mills' (PSM) 'Fitch B+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PSM. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated PSM's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR49.16m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'
- INR20m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'
Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei