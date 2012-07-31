(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie ---------------------- 31-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

01-Jul-2005 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR7.5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note

prog 09/15/1992: sr unsecd AA- 26-Jun-2008

EUR700 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 06/20/2016 AA- 26-Jun-2008

EUR300 mil 4.5% med-term nts due 06/20/2021 AA- 26-Jun-2008

EUR1.4 bil 6.% med-term nts due 10/30/2013 AA- 27-Oct-2008

EUR750 mil 5.125% med-term nts due 03/31/2017 AA- 26-Mar-2009

EUR500 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 10/13/2021 AA- 12-Oct-2011

EUR500 mil 2.625% med-term nts due 07/13/2022 AA- 09-Jul-2012

EUR7.5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note

prog 09/15/1992: S-T debt A-1+ 01-Jul-2005

Rationale

The 'AA-' long-term rating on N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie) is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a-', and a three-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). The three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress.